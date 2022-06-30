IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days

-
The southwest monsoon is advancing in the country.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of the country, according to a report by the Indian Meteorological Department said.
Here is a breakdown of what each state can expect on the weather front today, June 30, 2022.
Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of
Rajasthan, remaining parts Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and
Kashmir, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during next 24 hours.
Rainfall and thunderstorm Forecast & Warnings:
As there is an east-west trough running from Punjab to west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast, following can happen for some states.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over:
- Uttarakhand and Haryana-Chandigarh on 30 June and 1 July
- Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during 30 June to 2nd July
- Punjab on 30 June
- Scattered rainfall with heavy falls likely over East Rajasthan during 30 June to 2 July
- West Rajasthan during 1-3 July.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over
- East Uttar Pradesh on 30 July 2022.
- West Madhya Pradesh during 30 June to 2nd July
- East Madhya Pradesh on 30 June and 1st July
Isolated heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh during 30 June to 2 July; 2022
Isolated heavy rainfall likely over
- Odisha during 30 June to 4 July
- Jharkhand on 30 June
- Bihar during 30 June to 2nd July.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 30 June, 2022.
Under the influence of the off-shore trough at mean sea level from north Maharashtra coast to Karnataka coast and strong
westerly/south westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels:
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over
- Konkan and Goa,
- Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over the following states during next 5 days
- Gujarat
- Tamil Nadu
- Puducherry
- Karaikal Coastal Andhra Pradesh
- Madhya Maharashtra
- Interior Karnataka
