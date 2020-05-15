IMD says onset of monsoon over Kerala delayed, private forecasters differ

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5, after a delay of four days as compared to its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.



The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season from June to September.

Monsoon makes an arrival in Kerala on June 1, which is normal date of onset.



"The onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on June 5 with a model error of plus or minus four days," the IMD said.



Private forecasters Skymet Weather and the Weather Company, an IBM Venture, however, differ with the IMD on the onset date, with both predicting an early arrival.





While Skymet Weather said the onset date of monsoon over Kerala is expected to be May 28 with an error margin of plus or minus two days, the Weather Company said monsoon will make arrive in Kerala on May 31. According to the IMD forecast, monsoon is likely to be normal this year.



The country receives 75 per cent of its rainfall from the southwest monsoon during June to September.



In a related development, the agriculture ministry said that the country is estimated to achieve an all-time high foodgrain production of 295.67 million tonne in 2019-20 crop year, the fourth consecutive year of record production, buoyed by good rains.



According to the data, the estimated output of foodgrain this year is up 3.67 per cent over the year-ago period and has even crossed its target of 291.10 million tonne, which it had set before the beginning of the 2019-20 sowing season.



Total foodgrain production includes crops grown during both kharif (summer) and rabi (winter) seasons. At present, harvesting of rabi crops is in the final stages amid the Covid-19 crisis.





This is the fourth consecutive year-on-year higher output of foodgrain since 2016-17 crop year (July-June). The previous record was 285.21 million tonne during the 2018-19 crop year.



Among all crops, the output of wheat -- the main rabi crop -- is estimated at an all-time high level of 107.18 million tonnes in 2019-20, up from 103.60 million tonne previous year. Harvesting of wheat crop is in the final stage of completion.



Similarly, the output of rice -- the main kharif crop -- is estimated to be a record 117.94 million tonne this year, higher from 116.48 million tonne last year.



At the same time, the production of coarse cereals is estimated to be a record 47.54 million tonne as against 43.06 million tonne in the said period.





Production of maize is pegged at a record 28.98 million tonnes this year, up from 27.72 million tonne in the 2018-19 crop year, but barley output is estimated to lower at 1.59 million tonne as against 1.63 million tonne in the said period.



In case of pulses, total production is estimated to increase to 23.01 million tonne this year from 22.08 million tonne last year. Of which, tur production is pegged at 3.75 million tonnes and chana at 10.90 million tonne for this year.



Foodgrains basket comprises wheat, rice, coarse cereals and pulses.

