Impossible to host National Games in October due to Covid-19: Goa CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister on Thursday said that it is not possible to host the Games 2020 in October in the state due to Covid-19.

"It is not possible to host the Games 2020 in October due to Covid-19. Games that are scheduled to be held in October this year would have to be postponed indefinitely. The state government would communicate to the Union Sports Ministry to convey to the Indian Olympic Association about Goa's unwillingness to host the event later this year and to postpone the event in light of the viral pandemic," Sawant told ANI.

He said that Goa is 100 per cent ready to host the games.

"We are proud to be hosts of the national event but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to postpone it. Although Goa is a green zone, participants from all over the country will be taking part in the National Games," Sawant stated.

Asked if the Goa government would recommend an alternative date for the Games to be held, Sawant said, "We cannot decide on a date right now because the Covid-19 situation is fluid.