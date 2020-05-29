Coronavirus LIVE: India has 165,386 cases, 5th-highest active case count
Covid 19 news: In percentage terms, the highest daily rise in cases was reported on Thursday by Meghalaya (33%), Assam (27%), Uttarakhand (17%), Manipur (13%), Himachal Pradesh & Tripura (11% each)
Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 165,386. With the lastest spike in corona cases, India has replaced Turkey to be the ninth-most-affected nation in this pandemic. India has the 5th-highest count of active cases, fewer only than the US, Brazil, Russia and France. India has also overtaken China in death toll; Covid-19 fatalities in the country now stand at 4,710.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of all states and sought their views on extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31. The home minister's telephonic conversations came just three days before the end of the fourth phase of the lockdown. According to media reports, a lockdown 5.0 could be imposed in India for 15 days. Among Indian states, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases, at 59,546. Delhi on Thursday saw its biggest single-day spike, of 1,024 cases.
Coronavirus world update: The global tally of coronavirus cases has reached 5,904,284, and 361,996 people have died from the disease so far.
