In an ironic move, Centre postpones tariffs on 29 US goods for third time

The process is still expected to be dragged on

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

In an ironic move, India on Thursday postponed for the third time its decision to impose higher import duties on 29 key US products, which were set to kick in from November 2.

Set to go live from August 4, a higher tax by up to 50 per cent on agri goods like apples, almonds, and walnuts, along with industrial products and steel, has already been notified by the government. However, the Central Board of Excise and Customs has repeatedly postponed the executive order.

After five rounds of discussions in New Delhi and Washington, the process is still expected to be dragged on.
Fri, November 02 2018. 02:15 IST

