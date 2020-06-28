In Bihar, BJP looks to play 'nationalism' card right over Ladakh clash

Ram Kripal Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, had no doubt over what the killing of five soldiers from his state in the June 15 Galwan Valley clashes meant. “It was downright betrayal by China. China’s forces targeted Bihar’s soldiers.

The killings will have an impact (on the Assembly elections). The message has gone down to the village folk and it’s become a big talking point,” said Yadav, who represents the Patliputra constituency. Yadav was once the closest confidant of Lalu Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ...