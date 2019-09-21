In Kharagpur, free treatment finds a new platform for underprivileged

It’s a Sunday morning, but Kharagpur Junction is bustling. The usual rush of office-goers is absent, but the urgency is palpable among passengers: weekday or not they have to reach their destinations. On time.

Commotion on railway stations as busy as the one in Kharagpur is common, but something looks amiss on platform number 2, where a crowd starts gathering. Ajit Das, a Kharagpur resident, on his way to Howrah, had complained of chest pain and almost collapsed. As fellow passengers insist that he return home, Das, 50, says he has urgent work. People start shooting videos of ...