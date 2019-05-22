JUST IN
In numbers: Analysis of payment trends across channels in India

Business Standard 

online payment, online transactions, credit card, payment
Photo: iSTOCK

Worldline India has come up with the India Digital Payments Report; an analysis of payment trends across traditional channels and new payment methods ranging from credit and debit cards to mobile wallets for the period between January and March this year. The report also analyses the consumer spending pattern across all categories based on the transactions facilitated by Worldline India which has over 1 million merchant touchpoints across the country.

graph


graph


graph
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 23:20 IST

