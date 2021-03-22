Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 6-8 weeks: Centre to states

The union government on Monday asked the states to increase the interval between two doses of Covishiled vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute in India, to six to eight weeks. The vaccine is developed by the AstraZeneca in parternship with University of Oxford.

In view of emerging scientific evidence, interval between two doses of a Covishield, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, the government said.

The recommendation has been revised to provide second dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the first dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks.

"This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin," the government said