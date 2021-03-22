Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 6-8 weeks: Centre to states

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Ministries gear up for Jan 16 vaccine roll-out
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The baffling surge in Ireland's cases
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Varied regulatory decisions on Oxford vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Australia halts local vaccine over HIV concerns
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
-
The union government on Monday asked the states to increase the interval between two doses of Covishiled vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute in India, to six to eight weeks. The vaccine is developed by the AstraZeneca in parternship with University of Oxford.
In view of emerging scientific evidence, interval between two doses of a Covishield, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, the government said.
The recommendation has been revised to provide second dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the first dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks.
"This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin," the government said
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU