Increase RT-PCR tests, speed up Covid-19 vaccination: Govt to states

The Centre on Tuesday asked all states and Union Territories to increase the number of RT-PCR tests, strictly enforce test-track-treat protocol and speed up the pace of vaccination to cover all priority groups.

Issuing fresh guidelines for April, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said keeping in view the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, the new positive cases, detected as a result of intensive testing, need to be isolated or quarantined early and provided timely treatment.

The Home Ministry said based on the positive cases and tracking of their contacts, containment zones shall be carefully demarcated by the district authorities at the micro level taking into consideration the guidelines prescribed by the former.

The states and UTs, where the proportion of RT-PCR tests is less, should rapidly increase it to reach the prescribed level of 70 per cent or more of the total tests.

The authorities, based on their assessments, may impose local restrictions at district or sub-district and city or ward level, with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19, the guidelines said.

The ministry iterated that the government of India has launched the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19. While the vaccination drive is proceeding smoothly, the pace is uneven across different states and UTs and, the slow pace of vaccination in some places is a “matter of concern”, it said.