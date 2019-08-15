Independence Day speech: PM Modi moots 'chief of defence services' post

In his speech on the 73rd from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the setting up of the post of a ‘chief of defence staff’ to lead reforms in the armed forces. In his 90-minute speech, the PM also cautioned the country of “population explosion” posing a grave danger for coming generations.

Modi said his government would make all possible efforts to encourage investors and create job opportunities. Possibly alluding to complaints of ‘tax terrorism’, the PM spoke of the need to break prejudices of the past that viewed wealth creators with suspicion. He said wealth creators needed to be honoured. “If wealth is not created, how will wealth be distributed,” the PM asked. He said his government’s economic policies had accomplished the onerous task of delivering growth but also reined in inflation, and the fundamentals of the Indian economy were “strong”.

Referring to some of the minister from the previous government who had been dropped from his new Council of Ministers and some sacked bureaucrats, Modi said he had shown the exit door to those indulging in nepotism and other activities not suited to the task of governance.

The PM appealed to people to abjure the use of ‘single-use plastic’, to make it a campaign on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this October 2, and instead use cloth and jute bags. He said water conservation needed to become a mass movement as well.





ALSO READ: Major push for military, infra in PM Modi's I-Day speech: Key takeaways

Modi asked people to buy locally for a "lucky" and "brighter" future. He stressed the importance of micro and small-scale industries in the economic development of villages and districts. He appealed to affluent Indians to visit tourist destinations within the country at least once every year, instead of travelling abroad.

The PM said his new government was working at a frenetic pace and had taken several key decisions within 10 weeks of taking oath. Modi spoke at length about scrapping provisions of ‘discriminatory’ Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution. He said the law to proscribe the custom of ‘triple talaq’ had delivered “Muslim mothers and sisters from a life of constant fear”.

On Parliament doing away with provisions of Articles 370 and 35A, the PM said his new government achieved within 70 days what previous governments could not in 70 years. On Jammu and Kashmir soon becoming a Union Territory, the PM said common people of J&K could now directly seek redress from New Delhi without any intermediaries. Today, Indians could declare they finally had “one nation, one constitution”, Modi said.

He said his government had pursued policies to unite India, such as the goods and services tax (GST), which had heralded “one nation, one tax”. The energy sector had achieved “one nation one grid” and the transport sector “one nation one mobility card”, the PM said. He added that it was time to discuss “one nation one poll”, a reference to his suggestion to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections.

The PM said a key objective of his new government would be to provide piped water supply to each house, and water conservation. He said there was a need to accomplish in the next five years four times of what had been done in the past 70 years.

Describing population growth as “population explosion”, Modi said society needed to follow in the footsteps of, and give respect to, people who had pursued family planning. He said “population explosion” would pose serious challenges for coming generations. Calling for the need to increase public awareness on this, Modi said those with small families were patriots.



ALSO READ: Decisions on Article 370, triple talaq within 10 weeks of new govt: PM Modi

The PM said his government tried to get rid of nepotism by continuous use of technology. He said the new government sacked several people. “Let them go about whatever business they were involved in, but they are not needed in the government,” Modi said.

The PM said there was a need for a change in the approach of people working in the government. Modi said he had asked his bureaucrats for ways to reduce the government’s interference in day-to-day lives of common people to make “independence” a reality in letter and spirit. “Na sarkar ka dabav ho, na sarkar ka abhav ho,” the PM said.

Modi said his government – the previous one as well as the current one – had done away with several redundant laws. He said the government was taking steps to improve ease of living of people, and ease of doing business. He reiterated the plan to invest Rs 100 trillion to create modern infrastructure, and said people’s expectations and aspirations had increased.

The PM spoke of the objective of making India a $5-trillion economy in the next five years. He said the world looked at India as a big market, but it was time India also looked at the world as a market, and each of its districts became an export hub. He said each district of India had its own core manufacturing competence, whether in making sarees or utensils or perfumes. He said India should manufacture goods for the global market with “zero defect, zero effect”.

Not once did the PM mention Pakistan in his speech, but said his government was taking steps to counter terrorism. He said India’s neighbours like Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were also battling terrorism, and mentioned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka’s churches. Modi said India was not just fighting terrorism for itself but for the entire region. He wished the people of Afghanistan on their 100th Independence Day, which he said was four days later.

On the creation of the post of the chief of defence staff, he said several commissions had stressed the need for better coordination among the Air Force, Navy and Army. He said while coordination existed, the chief of defence staff would strengthen the efforts to modernise our armed forces.





ALSO READ: PM Modi greets nation on 73rd Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan

Modi appealed to people to observe the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 by collecting ‘single-use plastic’, and asked startups to figure out ways to recycle this. He appealed to shopkeepers to ask customers to bring cloth bags and not expect them to provide polythene bags. He said people should gift cloth or jute bags on Diwali to help the poor who make such bags.

The PM said “think local” for a “lucky” and “brighter” tomorrow, buy and consume that is locally manufactured in villages, or tehsils or own state. He asked farmers not to use agriculture chemicals which were destroying “mother earth”.





