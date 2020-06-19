Covid-19 Factoid: India has added over 10,000 cases every day since June 10

The global confirmed case count is currently at 8.46 million. Of this number, 451,979 people have succumbed to the virus, while 4.4 million people have recovered. Because of rising cases in Brazil and India, the share of US in total confirmed case count has dropped from 30-odd per cent to roughly 26 per cent now.

In India, there are now more than 360,000 confirmed cases, of which 160,384 are active cases. 194,324 patients have been cured, and 12,237 people have lost their lives till now. Daily new cases have been above 10,000 for eight days now.

Here are some statistics on the spread of the virus:

#1. Italy has the highest death rate among the worst-affected countries

Among the countries with higher than world average death average, two countries—Spain and Italy—are already on the recovery path. High-growth countries such as Brazil and India have death rates very close to the global average.





#2.India among countries taking fewer number of days to double cases

India is among the unfortunate club of countries which took fewer number of days to double its cases, beating just Bangladesh and Pakistan. The US, which has the highest number of cases in the world, has taken 48 days to double its confirmed case count, much higher than the global average of 37 days. Most countries below the global average are still on the ascent in their pandemic journey.



#3. India added more than 12,000 in a single day

India attained the grim milestone of yet another single-day hike in confirmed cases that broke all previous records. On June 18, 12,881 new cases of were reported, after a momentary slowdown on June 16. The growth had been comparatively static in early June, but has been above 10,000 every day since June 10.



