Covid-19 Factoid: India has added 300,000 new coronavirus cases in 13 days

The global confirmed case count currently stands at 13.3 million-mark, of which 7.7 million people have already recovered from the virus while 576,249 patients have succumbed to the virus.

In India, the cases tally has crossed 900,000 mark, of which over 300,000 are still active and 571,460 cases have recovered, while 23,727 patients have lost their lives.

Here are some data points on the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India adds latest 300,000 cases in just 13 days

India is witnessing a massive surge in daily new cases additions. The country has added over 28,000 cases each in the past three days, taking the case count beyond the 900,000 mark. It just took 13 days to add the latest 300,000 cases in the country, compared with 20 days to add the previous set of 300,000 cases.





#2. India records highest-ever single-day increase in active cases

In yet another grim milestone, India added almost 10,000 in a day—its highest single-day increase, surpassing its previous record of adding 9,381new active cases on 5th July. India’s active cases count currently stands at 311,565, which accounts for 34 per cent of the total reported cases in the country.



#3. South Africa sees highest growth in adding new cases

South Africa doubled its cases tally in just 15 days to 287,796, highest growth among the top 15 countries by total confirmed cases. The African nation is followed by India which took 21 days to double its case count of confirmed cases. It took 40 days to double the global cases tally. Apart from South Africa and India, other nations where cases are growing faster than the global average are Mexico, Pakistan and Chile.



