India and Oman start a five-day air combat exercise in Jodhpur

India and Oman on Monday began a five-day air combat exercise in Jodhpur, in reflection of growing bilateral military cooperation.
The Indian Air Force has deployed a fleet of Sukhoi-30MKIs, Jaguar and Mirage-2000 fighter jets for the sixth edition of the exercise 'Eastern Bridge'.
On its part, the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) has deployed its F-16 jets.
"It will provide an opportunity to enhance operational capability and interoperability between the two air forces," the IAF said.
The defence cooperation between India and Oman has witnessed an upswing in the last few years.
Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi visited India last week to explore the expansion of bilateral maritime security cooperation.
Besides holding talks with Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, he met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
