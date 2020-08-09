India bans import of 101 defence items for self-reliance: Rajnath Singh

India will suspend the import of 101 defence items "beyond given timeline" to boost indigenous production, said the government on Sunday, calling its decision a "big push" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) campaign.

The "embargoed items" include high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, and transport aircraft, said Defence Minister on Twitter.

The list of items was prepared after consultations with the armed forces, state-owned and private companies to "assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India”, he said.

Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the three military wings at an approximate cost of ₹3.5 trillion between April 2015 and August 2020, he said.

It is estimated that contracts worth almost ₹4 trillion will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years.