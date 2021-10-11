India beats 670 mn inoculation target well before festive season: Finmin

The finance ministry on Monday said that India exceeded its ambitious projection of 670 million vaccine doses, in early September itself-well before the onset of the festive season. So far, 930 million cumulative doses have been administered, the second highest among all countries.

The ministry added that the fast-paced vaccination and enhanced mobility which is currently at around 90 per cent of pre-pandemic level led the economic recovery, which gained further momentum in September.

The finance ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in its Monthly Economic Review for September said “While ebbing of second wave coupled with rapid progress in vaccination bode well for revival of consumer sentiment, the oncoming festive season warrants caution and continued adoption of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

More than three fourths of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of vaccination while more than one-fourth has been administered both doses, it said. Citing reliable research studies, the report confirmed the effectiveness of vaccination in drastically reducing case fatality. It further said that India is steadily gaining control in its relentless battle against the pandemic.

India’s vaccination drive has also achieved substantial equity with all states having successfully inoculated more than 50 per cent of their respective adult population with the first dose. Ten States/UTs have inoculated 100 per cent of their respective adult population.

The report further explained that sustained robust growth in agriculture, strong rebound in manufacturing and industry, resumption of services activity, buoyant revenue collections and improved fiscal position bear testimony to the resilience of the Indian economy.

However, global economic recovery continues to be challenged by an uneven rebound across countries, cost push inflationary pressures and inequitable vaccine roll-outs between advanced and emerging economies.

Sector wise, agriculture continues to strengthen rural demand on the back of estimated increase of kharif production, record-high procurement of wheat and paddy in rabi marketing season and ongoing kharif marketing season, respectively. Satisfactory monsoon promises similar benefits in future as well.

Amidst easing of regional mobility curbs and emergence of growth impulses, industry is gaining lost ground, with the index of industrial production witnessing a broad-based YoY growth of 11.5 per cent in July 2021, led by growth in capital goods and consumer durables.

Acceleration in YoY growth of eight-core industries index in August at 11.5 per cent to recover 104 per cent of its corresponding pre-pandemic level portends further strengthening of industrial growth in the coming months.

In synergy, rise in PMI Manufacturing to 53.7 on the back of improved consumer demand and business confidence, coupled with PMI Services clocking a 55.2, establish a robust recovery.

The fast pace of implementation of PLI scheme in champion sectors marks a well-timed push to boost production levels and make in India for the world, report noted.