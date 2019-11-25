India can save billions of dollars as US to retire Global Hawk drones

Stemming from America’s changing security threats is a lucrative opportunity for New Delhi to save billions of dollars on its ongoing purchase of 30 Sea Guardian unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and another 10 P-8I Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft (MMA) for monitoring the Indian Ocean.

Instead of spending an estimated $2.5 billion on Sea Guardian drones, India could buy up to 24 far more capable, sophisticated and longer-range RQ-4 Global Hawk drones that the US Air Force (USAF) wants to discard. It believes long-range drones are superfluous as Washington shifts attention ...