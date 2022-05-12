India central to transition to green and clean energy: US official

-
ALSO READ
Prince Andrew loses military titles, royal patronages: Buckingham Palace
Govt panel recommends EUA for single-dose Covid jab Sputnik Light
'India's historic lows in clean energy prices to transform power sector'
Over 200 Apple suppliers across 25 countries commit to using clean power
New York ethics board tells former Governor Cuomo to return book money
-
India is central to any global climate response and a transition to green and clean energy, a visiting official from the US' Department of Energy (DOE) said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event organised by the DOE and thinktank Observer Research Foundation in the financial capital, assistant secretary for international affairs in the DOE, Andrew Light, said India will decide the global future of energy as well.
A clutch of Indian conglomerates, including Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Tatas, have announced their plans to enter the clean energy business, eyeing the opportunity that can be served in the country that holds a sixth of humanity.
A statement from ORF quoted Light as saying that the Clean Energy Ministerial to be hosted by India in 2023 could establish the country's "pivotal position" in shaping global green transitions.
The roundtable held on Thursday was aimed at exploring ideas for strengthening the India-US Agenda 2030 Partnership through policy interventions, government and private-sector leadership, and civil society participation, the statement said.
It also had participation from corporate chieftains including Tata Sons' chief sustainability officer Siddharth Sharma, Hinduja Foundation's resident Paul Abraham, and representatives from Dalmia Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Deutsche Bank, Salesforce, Maharashtra state government, Aditya Birla Group, the non-profit WRI India and Praja Foundation, among others.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU