India, China agree on early resolution of remaining issues along LAC

India and China have agreed on the need to find an early resolution to remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of border areas.
Earlier during the day, the 22nd meeting of the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held.
The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.
"The two sides had a frank exchange of views on the situation along the LAC," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.
"Both sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh keeping in view the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in September 2020," it said.
The two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through the diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points so as to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in the bilateral relations.
They also agreed that in the interim, the two sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident.
The two sides agreed to hold the next 12th round of the senior commander-level meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.
