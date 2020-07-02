India, China corps commanders' meet gives no sign on agreement to disengage

A third meeting between Indian and Chinese corps commanders on Tuesday had not yielded any tangible measures to de-escalate the crisis caused by the capture of Indian-claimed territory by Chinese troops in Ladakh.

The meeting was held at Chushul, on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — the de facto Sino-Indian border — between India’s Leh corps commander, Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, and China’s Commander of the South Xinjiang Military Region, Major General Liu Lin. Neither the defence ministry nor the Ministry of External Affairs ...