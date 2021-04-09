India Coronavirus Dispatch: 180 deaths after inoculation until March

Nearly 132,000 fresh cases reported in another record rise

India reported 131,968 fresh infections on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 130 million, according to a report in the Scroll. This is yet another record rise in daily infections. The country saw 780 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 167,642, according to central health ministry data. The active caseload is at 979,608. As many as 94 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 3.6 million were given on Thursday. Read more here

180 deaths after inoculation reported in India

A total of 180 deaths have been reported following inoculation across India, a report in The Hindu said that cited a presentation made to the National AEFI Committee during a meeting held on March 31. There have been 617 severe and serious (including deaths) adverse events following immunisation. Classification has been done for 124 deaths, 305 serious events that required hospitalisation, and 63 severe events that did not require hospitalisation. Of the 124 deaths, more than 63 deaths have been categorised as being caused due to acute coronary syndrome or heart attack. Another 11 deaths are due to stroke, the report said. Read more here

Covid-19 spot tests compulsory in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has made spot tests for Covid-19 compulsory in Bengaluru in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a report in The News Minute said. The compulsory spot tests are being done to ramp up the number of samples collected in the city to 100,000 a day. A task force will also be set up at the booth level to carry out door-to-door surveys of people who are eligible for vaccination, and those who are positive, the report said. Read more here

J&J set to begin India trial of its single-shot vaccine soon: Report

US pharma major Johnson & Johnson has communicated to the Indian drug regulator that it will soon begin bridging clinical trials in the country, a report in The Indian Express said that cited top government sources. Johnson & Johnson is the only manufacturer with a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine. The development could ramp up the availability of vaccines in India. “Johnson & Johnson has sent a letter to the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) that they will very shortly apply for permission to conduct clinical bridging trials in India,” the sources told the paper. Read more here

Insurers have settled only 54% of Covid claims

Insurers have settled only 54 per cent of the claims received from customers who have taken Covid health insurance as of March 2021 even as India is reporting record daily infections, according to a report in The Indian Express. Insurers have settled claims worth Rs 7,900 crore while the total claims filed under the Covid health insurance schemes are at Rs 14,680, the report said. Read more here