India Coronavirus Dispatch: 180 deaths after inoculation until March

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to meet CMs over vaccine rollout on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally hits 2-million mark
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
-
Nearly 132,000 fresh cases reported in another record rise
India reported 131,968 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the cumulative caseload to 130 million, according to a report in the Scroll. This is yet another record rise in daily infections. The country saw 780 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 167,642, according to central health ministry data. The active caseload is at 979,608. As many as 94 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 3.6 million were given on Thursday. Read more here
180 deaths after inoculation reported in India
A total of 180 deaths have been reported following inoculation across India, a report in The Hindu said that cited a presentation made to the National AEFI Committee during a meeting held on March 31. There have been 617 severe and serious (including deaths) adverse events following immunisation. Classification has been done for 124 deaths, 305 serious events that required hospitalisation, and 63 severe events that did not require hospitalisation. Of the 124 deaths, more than 63 deaths have been categorised as being caused due to acute coronary syndrome or heart attack. Another 11 deaths are due to stroke, the report said. Read more here
Covid-19 spot tests compulsory in Bengaluru
The Karnataka government has made spot tests for Covid-19 compulsory in Bengaluru in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a report in The News Minute said. The compulsory spot tests are being done to ramp up the number of samples collected in the city to 100,000 a day. A task force will also be set up at the booth level to carry out door-to-door surveys of people who are eligible for vaccination, and those who are coronavirus positive, the report said. Read more here
J&J set to begin India trial of its single-shot vaccine soon: Report
US pharma major Johnson & Johnson has communicated to the Indian drug regulator that it will soon begin bridging clinical trials in the country, a report in The Indian Express said that cited top government sources. Johnson & Johnson is the only manufacturer with a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine. The development could ramp up the availability of vaccines in India. “Johnson & Johnson has sent a letter to the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) that they will very shortly apply for permission to conduct clinical bridging trials in India,” the sources told the paper. Read more here
Insurers have settled only 54% of Covid claims
Insurers have settled only 54 per cent of the claims received from customers who have taken Covid health insurance as of March 2021 even as India is reporting record daily infections, according to a report in The Indian Express. Insurers have settled claims worth Rs 7,900 crore while the total claims filed under the Covid health insurance schemes are at Rs 14,680, the report said. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU