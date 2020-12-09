India Coronavirus Dispatch: Authorities must be prepared for 'anti-vaxxers'

Covid-19 immunisation drives should be prepared to deal with 'anti-vaxxers'

With the promising news around potential Covid-19 immunisation, it is wise not to ignore the rather successful anti-vaccination, or ‘anti-vaxx’, campaign that’s been underway as well, says Lekshmi Rita Venugopal, an epidemiologist and public health professional from the University of California, Berkeley.

Anti-vaccine activists have managed to use uncertainties surrounding the pandemic to propagate their agenda. Anti-lockdown demonstrations, claims of state interference in individual freedoms and conspiracy theories propagating anti-mask sentiments have also become platforms for their agenda. And unfortunately, their strategies seem to be working. Read more here

Approval, pricing, distribution — 5 questions India faces before rolling out Covid vaccine

The process of getting a Covid-19 vaccine out in India has been boosted after three manufacturers — Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — applied for emergency use authorisation. Since its inception in August, the Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid (NEGVAC), which is providing guidance on priority groups and other things, has met at least nine times.

However, critical questions about rollout remain unanswered, including funding options, distribution of vaccines especially to remote areas, and the exact powers of regulatory bodies. Read more here

No law for bio emergencies, no strategy for next pandemic – India must learn from Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged global leaders to prepare for the next pandemic at its 73rd World Health Assembly. For that, it is important to identify gaps in public health policies and infrastructure. It is also important to invest heavily in the research necessary to prepare for and respond to infectious diseases, argues Shruti Sharma, a research analyst with the Technology and International Affairs program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

India is vulnerable to disease outbreaks due to its geographical positioning and overpopulation. Despite this, India does not have a formal strategy and a full-time organisation to prepare for naturally occurring infections. Read more here

vaccines are here, but delivering them to billions of people is the next big challenge

After the effort put into developing and testing Covid-19 vaccines, another herculean task lies ahead: the logistics of vaccine rollout. For starters, this is the biggest vaccine supply chain challenge ever. But the challenges are not entirely new. The distribution of the Ebola vaccine relied on setting up ultra-cold chains in remote parts of the world. By bundling the knowledge and experience of the public and private sectors and humanitarian organisations, the vital supply chain for Covid vaccines can be successful.

Some vaccines, such as the mRNA vaccines that Pfizer and Moderna have developed, are what are known as “labile”. That is, they degrade each time they are moved and can eventually become inactive. A solution to this problem is relocating production facilities nearer to those who need to be immunised. Read more here

Vaccines are great news, but that doesn’t mean we can ignore therapeutics

Even if the Covid-19 vaccines that are being rolled out are as effective in the real world as they look in clinical trials, they can’t dramatically alter the course of the pandemic overnight, and may not be able to entirely wipe the virus out. We need reinforcements.

If vaccines aren’t a silver bullet and won’t be widely available at first even as caseloads keep growing, then that makes Covid-19 treatments — drugs that reduce hospitalizations and death — important in keeping the pandemic in check. Read more here

Planning or attending a wedding during Covid? Here’s Your Checklist

Planning a wedding or attending one puts one at risk of contracting the virus. But with precautions in mind, you can ensure you and the guests are safe. Here are some measures to ensure the safety of everyone attending a wedding during Covid-19. Read here