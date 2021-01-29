India Coronavirus Dispatch: Covaxin info sheet skips mention of two risks

Covaxin info sheet finds no mention of two rare but known risks



Two rare but known risks find no mention in the third and fourth versions of the information sheet Bharat Biotech has shared with beneficiaries of Covaxin, according to a report in The Wire. The risks relate to antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) and vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease (VAERD). This is a source of concern as the recipients are expected to give their informed consent to getting the shot after reading the information sheet.



Covaxin a ‘buffet’ vaccine that can tackle mutations: Top virologist



Covaxin, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is a broad spectrum "buffet vaccine" which will be effective against all mutations of Covid-19, compared to other "a la carte" inoculants that will need changes, a top virologist told ThePrint. Covaxin will work against all mutations as it produces a broad immune response where "one or the other" antibody produced will eventually neutralize the virus, Dr V. Ravi, former dean, basic sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) told ThePrint.



Why Covid-19 vaccines are not for pregnant women



The immune system of the body and how it responds to infections overall is altered by pregnancy, which can at times be reflected in more severe symptoms as well, according to a report in The Indian Express. This applies to Covid-19 infections as well. Experts have said pregnant or lactating women have not been included in any Covid-19 trial. Therefore, this group should not receive the vaccine at this time. This is also part of the advisory put out by the central health ministry.

Covaxin, Covishield safe for those on blood thinners: ICMR chief



Contrary to what the factsheets for Covaxin and Covishield say, there is no problem in administering the two vaccines to those on blood thinners such as aspirin and clopidogrel, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said Thursday, according to a report in ThePrint. The manufacturers of both the vaccines Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have approached the drug controller to make the changes to the factsheets. Covaxin's current factsheet says those who are on blood thinners or have bleeding disorders cannot get the shot. Covisheld's existing factsheet asks vaccine beneficiaries to inform their physicians in advance.



OPINION: Vaccine hesitancy cannot be tackled by drugmakers alone



The central and state governments together with health policymakers need to play a key role in educating the general public about vaccines. Hesitancy cannot be tackled just by pharma firms alone, said Santanu Pramanik, deputy director at NCAER National Data Innovation Centre, and Sonalde Desai, director at NCAER NDIC, in an opinion piece for The Indian Express. Policies must be implemented to address the health and financial risks associated with any adverse events. Training needs to be imparted to health providers in answering questions, identifying and treating potential side-effects. Information about vaccination schedule, locations, regimen, dealing with adverse events should be readily available.