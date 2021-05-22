India Coronavirus Dispatch: Deaths stay elevated despite dip in cases

Over 257,000 fresh cases reported

India reported 257,299 fresh infections on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 26.2, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 4,194 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 295,525. The active caseload is at 2.9 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 23 million. As many as 193 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 1.4 million were given on Friday. Read more

Another novel detected in humans, likely came from dogs

A study has revealed that a new has been detected in Malaysia and is likely to have come from dogs, a report in ThePrint said. However, scientists are yet to determine if the virus is a threat to humans or not. The virus, called CCoV-HuPn-2018, is the newest coronavirus to jump to humans after the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, the one that caused the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a novel canine-feline recombinant alphacoronavirus and was isolated from human pneumonia patients in Malaysia in 2017 and 2018, the report said. Read more

Vaccine tourism gains momentum

Vaccine tourism—flying to a foreign country with the intent to get vaccinated against Covid—has gained momentum in India, a report in The Indian Express said. Many Indians, who fled to Dubai just before the international flight ban came into effect last month, are said to be getting the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm’s in the UAE. However, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel told the newspaper, “There may be no need for anyone from India to go abroad for vaccination since all eligible Indians will be vaccinated in the country by the end of this year – that too, at the most reasonable rates possible.” Read more

Diabetes, rampant use of steroids amid Covid appear to increase mucormycosis: study

A new study found that the combination of diabetes, indiscriminate use of corticosteroid, and Covid-19 appears to increase the occurrence of mucormycosis, a rare black fungus infection, a report in The Indian Express said. The study, published in Diabetes And Metabolic Syndrome, Clinical Research and Review Journal, said all efforts should be made to maintain optimal glucose besides judicious use of corti-costeroids in patients with Covid-19. Read more

Naga entrepreneur converts his Maruti car into ‘DIY ambulance’

John Bendang, an entrepreneur in Nagaland’s Dimapur district, has made what he calls a ‘DIY ambulance’ after he was moved by the plight of Covid patients in his hometown of Medziphema, a report in ThePrint said.

Bendang, who runs a service centre in the town, has converted his car — a Maruti Zen Estilo — into an ambulance to ferry Covid patients to and from hospitals in his part of town. The businessman said he was moved by the plight of a family who waited for hours in search of a vehicle to take them to the hospital, the report said. Read more