India Coronavirus Dispatch: Double mutant found in 61% Maha samples tested

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to meet CMs over vaccine rollout on Monday
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally hits 2-million mark
-
Nearly 185,000 fresh cases in yet another record rise
India reported 184,372 fresh coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the cumulative caseload to 13.8 million, according to a report in the Scroll. This is the highest daily rise in cases India has recorded since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The country saw 1,027 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 1,72,085, according to central health ministry data. The active caseload is at 1.3 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 12.3 million. Read more here
Maharashtra: Double mutant found in 61% samples tested
Data shared by Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV) with laboratories in Maharashtra has shown that out of 361 Covid-19 samples that were obtained from the state between January to March and genome-sequenced, 61% had the double mutation E484Q and L452R, now classified as B.1.617 lineage, a report in The Indian Express said. The Modi government had announced the detection of a double mutant variant on March 24 in “15-20% samples in Maharashtra”. But the Centre did not link the variant with the resurgence of cases in the state. Read more here
Delhi: Labs struggle to give Covid test results on time as cases surge
Many laboratories in New Delhi are testing nearly three to four times the usual number of swab samples for Covid-19 amid a resurgence in cases, a report in ThePrint said. Over 180,000 samples were tested in the last two days in the national capital and most labs say they were overstretched. To make matters worse, the National Institute for Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR)—a key centre where government hospitals in Delhi send samples collected by them—did not conduct tests on Monday and Tuesday as they ran out of essential items such as flasks, safety equipment, among other things, the report said. Read more here
In letter to Modi, doctors’ association calls out VIP culture in govt hospitals
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a doctors' association, has expressed concerns about “VIP culture” in government hospitals in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi, a report in ThePrint said. Amid a surge in cases, the association said several Centre-run government hospitals have separate VIP counters that offer Covid testing only to politicians and ministers. “But doctors have no separate counter for testing,” the letter said. Read more here
Mumbai: Medical waste spikes amid rise in cases
The resurgence in Covid-19 cases has caused a spike in medical waste in Mumbai, which includes municipal solid waste and biomedical waste from Covid care centres and home quarantine, a report in The Indian Express said. The city has already generated a daily average of 50,000 kg Covid waste compared to an average of 39,000 kg daily in March. Biomedical waste includes syringes, medicines, used masks, gloves, urine bags, body fluid or blood-soaked tissues or cotton, PPE used by staff on Covid duty, the report said. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU