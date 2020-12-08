India Coronavirus Dispatch: E-commerce triumphs despite the pandemic

Indian e-commerce industry triumphs against the odds in a pandemic

The Indian e-commerce industry had certain defining moments this year, especially with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted its entire operations. The initial period of confusion gave way to the sector bouncing back to meet the demands of a new normal. A big litmus test for the industry was the festive season. This period gave a sense of how companies geared up for changing consumer behaviour, and transformed according to the demand. Read more here

Is Covid-19 vaccine a public or private good?

The UK has issued emergency-use authorisation to administer the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, and over 50 hospitals are expected to begin vaccinations this week. A second vaccine by Moderna is awaiting similar authorisation. The US is expected to follow soon. India is still in the middle of clinical trials, and while Pfizer has applied for emergency-use authorisation in India, it may take longer to roll out.



As the vaccines arrive, how are they going to be distributed? Can individuals or private parties import them freely? What will the cost be? Will the disease progress the way it has, or will it peter out at some point as immunity kicks in? Read more here

symptoms: What exactly does a mild Covid-19 case mean?

Despite the list of problematic symptoms associated with novel coronavirus, 80% of Covid-19 cases are said to be mild. That means, most people who end up catching Covid-19 may not have serious complications or a severe Covid prognosis. Is mild Covid 'easy' on your body? Are mild Covid symptoms like the flu? Read more here

Covid cases likely to shoot up post local body polls: Experts

Local body elections are, quite literally, not what the doctor ordered for Kerala. With the shadow of the pandemic looming large, excessive crowding at election campaigns and rallies and polling booths on election days can become the cause of a catastrophe, experts fear. A huge spike in the number of Covid infections is inevitable after the elections, they say. Read more here

Is this Maharashtra's second Covid wave?

Since the second half of November began, some states in the west and north have had a rise in cases, unlike in the rest of the country. Simultaneously, Delhi underwent its third wave. When Maharashtra’s numbers began to rise, the immediate concern was the possibility of a second wave in the state.

After a regular daily decline in new cases since mid-September, India’s worst-hit state has seen a worrying uptick in cases since November 19. The state on Sunday reported fewer than 5,000 Covid-19 cases for a second straight day. 4,757 new infections pushed the tally to 1,852,266. With 40 deaths, the toll went up to 47,734. Read more here

Major trends that are being accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic

Smartphones have drastically altered many parts of our lives – including how we spend time. Globalization went on a tear starting from the mid-1980s until it hit a plateau during the financial crisis. Since that point, global trade as a percentage of GDP has flat-lined in the face of trade wars, and now Covid-19. From e-commerce to flexible working, here's what Covid-19 has accelerated. Read more here