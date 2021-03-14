India Coronavirus Dispatch: Freelance hiring surges 22% in January

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech first Indian Covid vaccine maker to get peer-reviewed data
Covid blow: Delayed therapy, WFH worsened eye disease cases, say doctors
Holding breath may increase risk of getting Covid-19: IIT researchers
-
Freelance job market sees 22% jump in hiring in January: Report
India's freelance job market saw a 22 per cent surge in hiring in January 2021 compared to the same period last year, said an article in The Indian Express, citing an analysis by job search portal Indeed. The analysis looked at the spike in freelance gigs amid pandemic disruptions. The data showed a two-fold jump in freelance jobs between May and June 2020 from the same period in 2019. After organisations switched to working from home, job search activity was higher and was peaking in April 2020 compared to the pre-pandemic period. Read more here
India’s R-value rises to 1.08
India’s effective reproduction value (R) for Covid-19 rose to 1.08 this week from 1.06 last week, according to a report in ThePrint. The R-value is a key measure of how quickly the virus is spreading. In simple terms, it is the average number of people who become infected by an infected individual. If the R-value is above 1, the virus will spread quickly. If it is below 1, the virus will slow. Currently, Haryana has the highest R-value among all states—it jumped to 1.37 this week from 1.29 last week. Punjab was second-highest at 1.34 this week compared to 1.32 last week. Read more here
Hospitalised Covid patients on some cholesterol drugs half as likely to die: Study
Research in the past few months has shown that individuals hospitalised for Covid-19 are less likely to die or require intensive care if they are taking statins, according to a report in ThePrint. Statins are a class of drugs that are normally prescribed to lower cholesterol levels. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications. Read more here
SpiceJet has Rs 299 virus test to convince you to fly again
India's second-biggest airline SpiceJet is offering passengers Covid-19 tests to make extra money while encouraging people to start flying again, a report in Bloomberg said. The airline is offering coronavirus screening to passengers for as little as Rs 299 which is a third of the current price. SpiceHealth, the unit selling the tests, has also set up mobile-testing facilities for the general public in Mumbai and New Delhi. Read more here
High fatality risk after surgery done within 6 weeks of testing positive: Study
A new global study has found that patients are two and a half times more likely to die after surgery within six weeks of testing positive for Covid-19, a report in Hindustan Times said. The study recommended that surgery should be delayed for at least seven weeks following a positive diagnosis. The study took into account 140,231 patients who underwent elective or emergency surgery in 116 countries during October 2020. The findings were published in the journal Anaesthesia. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU