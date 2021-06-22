India Coronavirus Dispatch: Fresh daily cases lowest in 91 days

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 Match 24: MI vs RR playing 11, toss result, head to head details
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Haryana to Andhra Pradesh, jobs for locals have remained on paper in states
IPL 2021 Match 13, MI vs DC highlights: Delhi Capitals wins by 6 wickets
-
Over 42,000 fresh cases reported
India reported 42,640 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the cumulative caseload to just under 30 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 1,167 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 389,302. The active caseload is at 662,521, while the total recoveries have surged to 28.9 million. As many as 288.7 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 8.6 million were given on Monday. Read more
Andhra created a record even before India vaccinated 8.5 million in a day
Even before India inoculated a record 8.5 million people on the first day of a new drive on Monday this week, Andhra Pradesh set a record of sorts by vaccinating nearly 1.4 million people on Sunday, a report in The Print said. The main factor behind this was the fact that the state received the doses in bulk from the central government over two days last week. The state’s health department says it can better that record as it can vaccinate 2 million people a day. Read more
Nearly half of Delhi’s over 45s are partially vaccinated
Nearly half of Delhi's population over the age of 45 has received at least one dose of Covid vaccine as of Monday this week, a report in The Indian Express said. As many as 47% of the 5.7 million people in this bracket have been at least partially vaccinated, according to data shared by the Delhi administration. Nearly 1 million people in this demographic have been fully vaccinated. Delhi’s total population is estimated to be about 20 million, the report said. Read more
Man given two doses of Covid vaccine in a span of 30 minutes
In Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a 51-year-old man was administered two shots of the Covid vaccine in a span of half hour, a report from PTI said. A nurse administered the second dose by mistake as the man was seated at the vaccination area instead of going to the observation room after receiving the first shot. The man was asked to undergo observation for two more hours. No adverse reaction has been reported. Read more
Two labs move HC over fake testing charges at Kumbh
Two labs accused of carrying out fake tests during the Mahakumbh have moved the Uttarakhand high court to quash a police complaint against them, a report in the Hindustan Times said. This comes even as a police special investigation team (SIT) has issued notices to the two labs. “The labs conducted tests at nominal ₹206 per test and (the) total bill for these tests was around ₹24.74 lakh and not crores of rupees reported by media. So there is not an iota of truth in the allegation that crores of rupees have been embezzled by the lab. The petitioners are becoming victims of a media trial”, said a counsel for one of the Labs. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU