India Coronavirus Dispatch: Measures to protect the PM from Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China's factory activity at near-decade high
India Coronavirus Dispatch: The reasons behind Delhi's 'third wave'
India coronavirus dispatch: AYUSH recommendations add to confusion on norms
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Students turn to Sweden for overseas education
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Italy locks down financial capital Milan
-
No complete picture on the types of tests being administered in India: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) does not maintain a database of the number of rapid antigen tests (RAT) and RT-PCR tests being administered for Covid-19 at the national level or across states, the medical research body has revealed. ICMR is the country's top body for overseeing biomedical research.
Delhi's caseload growing three times faster than the national rate: In the past week, Delhi has contributed more cases to India's caseload than any state, more than even Maharashtra. Over 46,000 cases were detected in Delhi compared to 36,000 cases in Maharashtra. Delhi has a growth rate of 1.6 per cent, which is more than three times the national rate. Delhi is also one of the few states that are witnessing a rise in active cases, with 42,000 active cases right now. The death count has also been going up sharply. Delhi has seen more deaths in the past few days than any state except Maharashtra. Read more here
Fact-checking the government's claims on Ashwagandha: On October 6, 2020, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan released an “AYUSH standard treatment protocol” for the clinical management of Covid-19. This included the herb Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) for the prevention of Covid-19 among healthcare workers, those living in containment zones, and other high-risk groups. The herb was also recommended for the prevention of Covid-19 complications such as fatigue lung fibrosis (scarring of lung tissue). However, the use of the herb has been severely questioned. Read a detailed fact-check here on the efficacy of the herb and the truthfulness of the health ministry's claims.
Zinc deficiency: Deficiency in zinc has been associated with severe cases of Covid-19. This has led to renewed interest in the nutrient and has become an key component in the treatment plans for the Coronavirus disease. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU