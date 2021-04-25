India Coronavirus Dispatch: Nearly 350,000 new cases in another grim record

-
ALSO READ
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Top headlines: India entry into global bond indices put off, SMS rules held
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
LIVE: Red Fort incident planned by BJP, says Kejriwal at farmers' rally
Top headlines: Govt to privatise profit-making PSUs, Wipro to buy Capco
-
Nearly 350,000 fresh cases reported
India reported 349,691 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the cumulative caseload to 16.9 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 2,767 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 192,311. The active caseload is at 2.6 million while the total recoveries have surged to 14 million. As many as 140 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 2.5 million were given on Saturday. Read more here
Signs of Covid cases plateauing in Maharashtra
The Covid-19 caseload in Maharashtra is showing signs of having peaked, a report in The Indian Express said. The daily caseload has stayed in the 60,000s for the last two weeks now. This is the longest period of relative stability since the start of the second wave in the middle of February. In the last two weeks, the transmission rate has also declined in the last two weeks from a high of 1.38 in the middle of February to 1.13 now, according to an analysis by a team of scientists led by Sitabhra Sinha at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai, the report said. Read more here
36% of Mumbai population has Covid antibodies: Serosurvey
As many as 36% of Mumbai's population has Covid-19 antibodies, according to a serosurvey conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in March 2021, a report in The Indian Express said. This is the third serosurvey that has been carried out since the outbreak last year. The survey, which covered 10,197 people, found a seropositivity of 41.6 per cent in slums, and 28.5 per cent in non-slum areas. Read more here
Twitter takes down over 50 posts on govt orders; most related to Covid handling
Twitter has removed dozens of tweets that were critical of the Centre's handling of the Covid-19 crisis in India on orders from the government, a report in The Hindu said. Twitter has removed over 50 posts from its platform. A majority of them were related to the shortage of medicine, beds, mass cremations, and the gathering of crowds at Kumbh Mela amid the pandemic. The tweets are blocked for viewing only in India and will continue to remain visible outside the country. Read more here
EXPLAINED: What are 'breakthrough' cases?
Contracting Covid-19 after vaccination is known as a "breakthrough" infection, an explainer in The Hindu said. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)—the apex body in India for biomedical research—has reported that around two to four of 10,000 people given two doses of Covid vaccine have tested positive for the disease. ICMR's Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said breakthrough cases have occurred in “a very small number” of people and this does not undermine the efficacy of vaccination.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU