India Coronavirus Dispatch: People may get to pick time, venue for shots

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Can govt handle global demand for vaccines?
India Coronavirus Dispatch: How emergency vaccine authorisation works
Coronavirus LIVE: WHO warns vaccines no magic bullet to contain virus
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The baffling surge in Ireland's cases
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Private market to see a long wait for vaccines
-
People may get to choose the time, vaccination centre for Covid shots
Members of the general public in the priority groups may be able to choose the vaccination centre and the time for getting their shots, according to a report in the Hindustan Times citing officials with knowledge of the matter.
This group includes about 270 million people above the age of 50 as well as younger people with comorbidities associated with higher risk from Covid-19. As of Monday this week, India has vaccinated 2 million health care workers. Next in line are essential service staff such as sanitation workers, police personnel and members of the armed forces. The general public on the priority list will be next in line. The next phase will also need modifications of the Co-Win digital platform meant for managing the vaccination rollout, the report said. Read more here
Covid drug that’s ‘27.5 times more potent than remdesivir’
A group of French and US researchers have identified a drug that is more effective than remdesivir in treating Covid-19, according to a report in ThePrint that cites a peer-reviewed study published in the Science journal.
The study says a drug called plitidepsin is 27.5 times more potent than remdesivir—a drug that is popular in India for treating Covid-19. The study demonstrated the in vivo efficacy of plitidepsin in two mice, infected with the novel coronavirus. The drug led to a notable decrease in viral replication in the mice. The study concluded that plitidepsin had “potent preclinical efficacy” against the novel coronavirus. Plitidepsin is a chemical compound extracted from ascidian Aplidium Albicans, an exotic marine creature found off the coast in Ibiza, Spain. Plitidepsin is owned by Pharma Mar, a Spanish drugmaker, the report said. Read more here
Govt learning portal Diksha has become key tool for teachers during Covid
An online education platform called Diksha launched by the Centre years ago, has proved to be a key tool for educators as they conduct lessons during the pandemic, according to a report in ThePrint.
The platform provides textbooks for students across different curriculums and languages, training material for teachers that go beyond the prescribed curriculum including mental well-being and inclusivity in classrooms. The platform, available both as an app and a website, can be accessed free of charge. Registering on the platform allows one to track their progress. Launched in 2017 as the government's e-Vidya lockdown package for the education sector, the platform has received a great response since the lockdown began in March. The portal has been receiving an average of 30 million hits per day, a senior education ministry official told ThePrint. Read more here
The relevance of conducting serological surveys on a regular basis
More than half of those surveyed in the fifth round of serological surveillance carried out in Delhi have developed antibodies. This report in The Indian Express explains the relevance of conducting this exercise on a regular basis.
Carrying out serological surveillance on the same population on a regular basis provides insight into the behaviour of the disease. Having robust surveillance is always beneficial, it may not be too close, but it may help us in giving an idea, even of the natural history of the disease, said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. Read more here
Uncertainty for Indian athletes amid the pandemic
The pandemic has upended Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) plans to send athletes to South Africa for training and competition. This includes Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion Neeraj Chopra, who is the brightest prospect to win independent India’s first athletics medal at the Olympics, a report in SportStar said. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU