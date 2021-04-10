India Coronavirus Dispatch: Railways seeing no spike in migrant travel

Railways says no spike in migrant travel due to Covid fears

The Indian Railways has said it has not witnessed a rush among migrants to travel back home amid a resurgence in Covid cases, a report in The Indian Express said. The Railways has no plan to curtail or stop train services. A number of officials denied reports of an exodus of migrant workers by trains. “There is no plan to curtail or stop train services. We will run as many services as required. There is no cause for alarm. We can run trains immediately on demand if there is any rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and we have already announced trains to clear the rush,” Chairman Railway Board Sharma said. Read more here



Vaccine shortage: Private vaccination centres in Mumbai closed till Monday

Due to “insufficient supply” of Covid-19 vaccine, private vaccination centres in Mumbai will be shut from Saturday to Monday, a report in Scroll said citing an announcement from the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The civic body also asked private vaccination centres to cancel their sessions, if already scheduled, for the next three days and let the vaccine recipients know. As many as 86 out of 120 of the vaccination centres in the city could not administer vaccines on Friday due to a shortage. “99,000 doses of Covishield will reach Mumbai late Friday night and they will be distributed at the municipal and government centres on Saturday morning,” Additional Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Suresh Kakani reportedly said. Read more here