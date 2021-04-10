India Coronavirus Dispatch: Railways seeing no spike in migrant travel

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to meet CMs over vaccine rollout on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally hits 2-million mark
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
-
Active cases cross 1 million
India reported 145,384 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the cumulative caseload to 13 million according to a report in the Scroll. The country saw 794 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 168,436, according to central health ministry data. The active caseload is at 1,046,631—the highest level since the outbreak of the pandemic. Read more here
Railways says no spike in migrant travel due to Covid fears
The Indian Railways has said it has not witnessed a rush among migrants to travel back home amid a resurgence in Covid cases, a report in The Indian Express said. The Railways has no plan to curtail or stop train services. A number of officials denied reports of an exodus of migrant workers by trains. “There is no plan to curtail or stop train services. We will run as many services as required. There is no cause for alarm. We can run trains immediately on demand if there is any rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and we have already announced trains to clear the rush,” Chairman Railway Board Sharma said. Read more here
Vaccine shortage: Private vaccination centres in Mumbai closed till Monday
Due to “insufficient supply” of Covid-19 vaccine, private vaccination centres in Mumbai will be shut from Saturday to Monday, a report in Scroll said citing an announcement from the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The civic body also asked private vaccination centres to cancel their sessions, if already scheduled, for the next three days and let the vaccine recipients know. As many as 86 out of 120 of the vaccination centres in the city could not administer vaccines on Friday due to a shortage. “99,000 doses of Covishield will reach Mumbai late Friday night and they will be distributed at the municipal and government centres on Saturday morning,” Additional Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Suresh Kakani reportedly said. Read more here
EC pulls up political parties over breaking Covid protocols at rallies
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned political parties for being negligent in following Covid-19 protocols during the ongoing election campaigning, a report in the Hindustan Times said. The warning comes ahead of the fourth phase of voting in West Bengal on Saturday. Three states and one Union territory have already finished canvassing and polling. Read more here
Three elderly women were given rabies vaccine when they went to get Covid-19 shots in the Kandhla area of Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, a report in The Hindu said. The incident came to light after one of the women felt side-effects such as dizziness and nausea after the vaccination. The woman approached a private doctor and handed him the slip given to her at the community health centre. The slip mentioned she was given a rabies vaccine. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU