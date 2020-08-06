India Coronavirus Dispatch: Suffering may not end even after recovery

Managing Covid-19

New scheme in the offing: The government is preparing a scheme, tentatively titled ‘Jan Arogya Rath’, to cater to the non-Covid medical needs of the population. Under this scheme, the government plans to launch 2,000 hi-tech, GPS-based mobile clinics. The vans will mimic clinics, pharmacists, and pathology labs. The ambitious project will be rolled out in 20 cities in the first phase. It’s still being planned and the eventual launch will depend on PMO’s approval. Read more here.

What went wrong in The northeastern state declared itself ‘corona-free’ in the initial stages of the pandemic. However, it soon saw a surge in cases. In terms of prevalence and deaths, only flood-affected Assam is doing worse in the region. While Central panel blamed lack of precautionary measures among residents, the state’s response might have more to do with the spike in cases. Among the many issues facing the state, a skewed distribution of resources is the one to be blamed the most. The state administration allocated disproportionately high amount of resources in West Tripura, which had zero cases, while neglecting areas that were seeing a steady rise. Read more here.

Counselling amid Covid-19: In a Bengaluru counselling centre, a new trend has set itself in: night-time counselling. There has been a steady rise in calls from distressed locals who seek help at night. Officials are now considering making night counselling a permanent feature. This rise is a direct fallout of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in the state. The calls range from Covid issues to economic ones, but are mostly related to domestic violence. Read more here.

The impact on motherhood: For many new mothers, the pandemic has made the experience of tending to the newborn’s needs doubly complex. A lack of availability of good healthcare and ANMs has severely hampered the process. Lack of training and awareness among young mothers means the baby misses out on colostrum - the first milk. Besides, most quarantine facilities don’t have dedicated breastfeeding spaces. Read more here.

In Numbers

Burden on the aged: It’s now widely known that senior citizens are the most vulnerable group as far as the virus is concerned.

Most of the aged have underlying medical problems along with financial insecurities. The pandemic has hampered their mobility and further isolated them. The government has not done much to assuage their concerns, either. Misinformation among the group, along with paranoia, may also be making things worse. Read more here.

Scars on the mind: A study that compares socio-economic conditions of rural residents before and after the nationwide lockdown has brought to light the devastation the virus has caused. While economic costs and job losses are well-known, the impact of the pandemic on mental well-being is yet to be understood fully as vast swathes of the population adapt to a ‘new-normal’ characterised by social distancing and anxiety. Read more here.

Comment

Why migrants leave: In a country where 93 per cent of the economy is informal, periodical unemployment is rampant among labourers. So it isn’t joblessness and other economic considerations that drive the migrants to go back home where economic conditions are worse. Among other things, it could be the fear of dying alone, with nobody to perform funeral rites in the city. Faced with a threat to life, it’s not the industrial glue that keeps their lives’ together. The tug of family and home is much stronger, argues the author. Gender roles could also be a key factor in the exodus. Addressing the issue with this understanding could prove more effective. Read more here.

Understanding Covid-19

Lessons learnt: Six months since the pandemic began, doctors have gained quite a bit of knowledge and experience on how to handle the disease. They’re no longer looking at as a disease of the lungs and say that it affects the entire body, including the brain. An understanding of the symptoms has also greatly improved from the initial days, with doctors now pointing at increased blood clotting and even skin rashes. As far as treatments go, a clearer picture has emerged on the efficacy of various combination of drugs and on what can save lives, and what won’t. Read more here.

Unending torment: You may beat the coronavirus, but it doesn't necessarily mean the end of bad news. Increasing anecdotal evidence suggests that those who have recovered from the virus continue to face a myriad of health issues. From continuous bouts of panic attacks to severe breathing issues, those who have recovered continue to face problems. While protocol dictates testing, isolation, treatment and discharge, there is still no protocol on surveillance of people who have recovered. Read more here.