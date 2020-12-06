India Coronavirus Dispatch: Travel agencies plan 'vaccine tourism' packages

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China's factory activity at near-decade high
Govt announces Rs 900 cr towards research, development of Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus India Dispatch: Only 0.45% of Covid-19 patients on ventilator
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Measures to protect the PM from Covid-19
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Patent battles can choke Covid drugs pipeline
-
Indian travel agencies plan ‘vaccine tourism’ with packages for UK, US and Russia
With the United Kingdom government approving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, travel agencies in India have already started planning ‘vaccine tourism’ packages for Indians who want to travel to England to take the shots.
Travel agencies such as Zenith Holidays in Kolkata, Gem Tours & Travels in Mumbai and Chariot World Tours in Bengaluru confirmed that they are formulating such tour packages, which could even include the vaccine cost.
The tour operators are confident that they can arrange for the vaccine. None of the operators has tied up with any foreign firms or agencies as of now. India is currently allowing international flights via ‘air bubble arrangements’ with only 22 countries, including the UK. Read more here
IISc start-ups get ready for second Covid wave
Start-ups at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), incubated at the institute’s Society of Innovation and Development, are getting ready to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Azooka Labs, co-founded by Alex D Paul and Fathima Benazir, is waiting for the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval to scale up its facility to produce one million kits of RNAWRAPR, a medium to safely transport Covid test swabs. Two more firms are awaiting different approvals to launch products, methods. Read more here
Vitamin D’s Covid-19 connection is not as straightforward as you think
The recent publication of a high-profile study from India showing that patients with severe Covid-19 infections were more likely to have low vitamin D levels as well, and that the death rate was significantly higher among those with low vitamin D, has caused a flutter in the medical research community as well as among non-experts.
The authors of the study have also written that their results indicate mass supplementation of vitamin D to those at risk of developing Covid-19 infections.
Although this is one of many studies linking vitamin-D deficiency to the severity of disease and fatality in Covid-19 patients, it is also unique in several ways. Read more here
Covid-19 in India: Where is it at and what does the future have in store?
In mid-September, India’s Covid-19 cases and deaths began a steady decline, which then slowed and became more uncertain in late October.
The data appears to tell a familiar story. There is a peak, the worst seems over, but then comes a roadblock: the number of cases refuses to fall any further and sometimes starts to rise again.
What could lie behind this story of peak, decline and “getting stuck”? And what is likely to happen next? Answering these questions is hard – but spelling out the difficulties could help. Read more here
Let’s prioritise Covid-19 vaccines for antibody-negative high-risk individuals
Let us vaccinate our antibody-negative high-risk population first. We can simultaneously generate data on the usefulness of the vaccine in individuals who are already immune. We need to utilise our precious resources wisely, argues Dr Abdul Ghafur, a consultant in infectious diseases, Apollo Hospital, Chennai. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU