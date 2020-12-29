India Coronavirus Dispatch: What happens in a vaccination dry run?

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Australia halts local vaccine over HIV concerns
World Coronavirus Dispatch: The dangerous race for vaccine approval
Coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine, 'worst yet to come for US', and more
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's active tally dips to 3.62% of total cases
-
Here is what happens in a Covid-19 vaccination dry run
As India inches closer to rolling out the vaccine, the government kicked off a two-day dry run on Monday in four states. So, what happens in a dry run? How is it carried out? A report in The Quint explains.
The dry run began in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. The purpose of the dry run is to identify gaps in the process and remedy them before the actual drive begins, expected to be early next year. The dry run process will include all the steps except for the actual vaccination, the report said. The drill will include registration of the beneficiary on the government's Co-Win app, testing the allocation of vaccination site, the process to be followed at the site of vaccination, and testing cold storage and transportation arrangements. Read more here
Bharat Biotech’s pitch for volunteers raises concerns
Three drugmakers are seeking emergency-use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates in India. One of them, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has courted controversy for its pitch to potential volunteers, according to a report in ThePrint.
The controversy is around an FAQ (frequently asked questions) document prepared by the company that is meant to provide answers to common questions regarding the trials. One of the questions listed is: “Why should I participate in the Phase 3 Efficacy Trial for Covaxin and get vaccinated when the government announced that persons above the age of 50 years will be vaccinated shortly?” In its answer, the document recommends that principal investigators should tell recruits that the vaccine will protect them from Covid-19. The firm also wants volunteers aged over 50 to be told that it is “advisable” for them to take part in the trial since it may take months for the government to reach them even if they are identified as a priority group.
Some experts objected since the vaccine candidate promises to be effective against Covid-19 even though trials are incomplete. They pointed out that some recruits will be given only a placebo. Read more here
OPINION: Why are sanitation workers missing from vaccination plan?
Hundreds of thousands of solid waste management workers put their health and lives on the line to clear the biomedical waste generated amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the workers find no mention as vaccination recipients in the ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Guidelines’ recently released by the government, according to an opinion piece in ThePrint.
While sanitation workers are entitled to protective gear on paper, in reality, millions of them work without any gear. With household waste turning into biomedical waste, hundreds of workers have already been infected, says Akhileshwari Reddy, a Research Fellow at Vidhi in Karnataka. The workers must be vaccinated on a priority basis as a recognition of their contribution and the risks they had to take, Reddy says. Read more here
Expert panel may convene this week to examine Serum Institute's emergency-use request
An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the national regulatory body for Indian pharmaceuticals and medical devices, is likely to convene this week to examine Serum Institute of India’s emergency-use authorisation application for Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, according to a report in Hindustan Times citing people familiar with the matter.
It is likely that Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate may be the first to be granted emergency-use approval in India. Pfizer may be asked to conduct a small bridging study among the Indian population to know the vaccine candidate’s effect among the local population, the report said. Read more here
Judgements from the top court in matters related to Covid-19
From the migrant crisis to the cancellation of school and university exams, the Supreme Court of India passed many judgements and orders on subjects related to Covid-19. This report in LiveLaw summarises the most important of those. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU