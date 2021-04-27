India Coronavirus Dispatch: When is Remdesivir useful?

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India vaccinates over 190,000 on first day of rollout; Co-Win causes delays
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to meet CMs over vaccine rollout on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally hits 2-million mark
-
Daily cases dip marginally to 323,000
India reported 323,144 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the cumulative caseload to 17.6 million, according to central health ministry data. This is also the smallest one-day rise of more than 300,000 infections after the first on April 22. The country saw 2,771 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 197,894. The active caseload is at 2.8 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 14.5 million. As many as 145 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 3.3 million were given on Monday. Read more here
EXPLAINED: When is Remdesivir useful?
The drug Remdesivir can diminish the progression of disease and the amount of time spent in hospital, but only under limited conditions, an explainer in ThePrint said. Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral drug or agent (BSAA). BSAAs hinder the replication of a broad range of viruses by targeting viral proteins used for the replication process. The drug is useful in a low flow oxygen state, when a patient has pneumonia and requires oxygen but not a ventilator. Remdesivir is ineffective after a patient is put on a ventilator. The drug is also ineffective for asymptomatic, mild, or moderate cases, the explainer said. Read more here
Mumbai: Covid curve showing signs of flattening, but it's only thanks to lockdown, experts say
Mumbai, one of the worst-hit cities in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, is showing some signs of the curve flattening. However, civic officials and health experts say it is too early to celebrate and declare that the city has turned a corner, a report in ThePrint said. Om Srivastava, a city-based infectious disease expert, told the news website, “it might be a bit premature to call this a decline. The lockdown is the biggest reason for this dip. We will have to wait and see how the situation is for the next two-three weeks at least.” Read more here
Cash back in favour with public amid fear of lockdowns
As cases surged in the second wave, the use of cash has spiked, a report in The Indian Express said. RBI data shows currency with the public rose by Rs 30,191 crore to hit a new high of Rs 27,87,941 crore during the fortnight ended April 9. Cash with the public rose by Rs 52,928 crore in the six-week period between February 27 and April 9. The jump in the use of cash is due to the fear of lockdowns, experts said. Read more here
OPINION: The rich must open their coffers
India's wealthy must aid the fight against Covid by making financial contributions, an opinion column in The Indian Express said. Large corporates, religious and quasi-religious organisations must tap into their reserves and put cash in the hands of the needy through salary advances, interest-free loans and donations. Furthermore, every privileged individual can assist those less privileged by paying for their dosages, thus relieving pressure on the state resources. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU