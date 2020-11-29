India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why doctors can't swear by thermal scanners

Thermal scanners are everywhere in the fight against Covid, but doctors can’t swear by them

The image of a temperature gun pointed to a person’s head has become synonymous with the Covid-19 pandemic. Thermal scanners, popularly known as temperature guns, have been at the forefront of mass surveillance during this pandemic. They are being used to screen for fever at almost all public places — from malls, markets, offices, restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, to airports and metro stations. Doctors who have been at the frontline of the pandemic, however, are questioning the accuracy of the thermal scanners in recording temperatures accurately. Read more here

Scientists develop a novel method to detect single virus particles

Scientists have developed a new method for identifying single virus particles based on changes in electrical current when they pass through ultrasmall pores. This advancement may lead to new rapid Covid-19 tests, the scientists claim.

The study, published in the journal ACS Sensors, demonstrated a new system for identifying single virus particles using an algorithm trained to detect changes in the current passing across silicon nanopores. Read more here

RT-LAMP: a new technology for detecting Covid-19

The RT-LAMP (Reverse Transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification) technology has many advantages over RT-PCR technology. The RT-PCR test needs different temperatures in one cycle. The temperature of the solution has to be changed from 92 degrees Celsius to 56 degrees Celsius and again to 72 degrees Celsius every two minutes, and this cycle has to be repeated. Thus, the PCR test needs an expensive thermal cycler as well as real time PCR machines.

On the other hand, the new RT-LAMP technology is done at 65 degrees Celcius, where the DNA amplification is done at a constant temperature, so an expensive thermal cycler is not required. Read more here

vaccines in India: Here's a list of all the vaccines being made in India

With the increase in the number of cases, India has become one of the worst-affected countries in the world. Many scientists and researchers are working tirelessly to develop a clinically developed vaccine and India has also pulled up its sleeves to develop the same.

Besides major pharma and biotech companies, small independent medical groups have also volunteered to develop a possible cure for the deadly virus. Here's a list of all Covid-19 vaccines being made in India. Read more here

‘Not all fevers are Covid-19’

All fevers are not Covid-19 now as pediatricians have been seeing cases of dengue among children in the last few months. Parents should look out for other infectious diseases including vector-borne and water-borne diseases, and seek medical help without delay, they say.

Though the number of children affected by dengue was less when compared to last year, pediatricians stress the need to take precautionary measures. Fever for two to three days along with symptoms of lethargy, reduced activity, and vomiting should not be ignored. Read more

Opinion: India should give emergency approval for the Covid-19 vaccine

India, should give the Oxford Vaccine emergency approval as soon as possible, argues veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi. We are at such a desperate stage that a cheap, easy to transport, a vaccine with between 60 to 70 per cent efficacy will save lakhs of lives. Yes, there are problems with AstraZeneca’s testing. But the tests have not shown any harmful side-effects. So why delay? Why hold out for some 90 per cent efficacy figure? Read more here