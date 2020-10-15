India expected to have Covid-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan

-
India is expected to have a Covid-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.
He made the comments at the Annual General Meeting of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and St. John's Ambulance.
"We are very much into the vaccine development process...in the next few months at the most we should have a vaccine and in the next six months we should be in the process of delivering the vaccine to the people of India," he said.
Vardhan said to fight against Covid-19 the social vaccine of maintaining a distance of six feet should be followed, along with regular washing of hands and wearing of masks and face covers, especially in public places.
"Maintaining a distance of six feet, regular washing of hands and wearing of masks/face covers, especially in public places can save lives along with livelihood, which has been the ultimate goal of government," he said.
He said this potent social vaccine can stop the disease and it also forms the foundation of the 'Jan Andolan' against COVID-19.
Vardhan said IRCS, through its blood centres, has gone out of its way to ensure that there is no shortage of blood for the people in need.
"Innovative ways of promotion of voluntary blood donation coupled with dedicated efforts of the staff, managers and volunteers have resulted into the 24x7 operations of blood services across the country," he said.
