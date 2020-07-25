India extends medical support worth about $1 million to North Korea

-
India has extended medical assistance worth about $1 million to North Korea in response to a request received from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
India is sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and decided to grant a humanitarian assistance of $1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines, the MEA said.
The medical assistance is under the aegis of an ongoing WHO anti-tuberculosis programme in DPRK, it said.
The consignment of medicines was handed over to DPRK authorities by Indian Ambassador in the presence of a WHO representative.
