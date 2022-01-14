India getting warmer, hotter: 2021 fifth warmest year since 1901, says IMD

Call it the impact of climate change or otherwise; India is getting hotter and warmer and the year 2021 was not only the fifth warmest year since 1901 but the last decade 2012 to 2021 was also the warmest decade on record, the India Meteorological Department (IMD’s) latest annual statement on climate of India showed.

Not only that, 11 out of the 15 warmest years were during the recent fifteen years that is between 2007 to 2021, the met said. The rise in average temperatures could have a cascading impact on extreme weather events, cropping patterns and also urban disaster ...