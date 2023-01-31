India has become world's third-largest aviation market: President Murmu

-
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu's Jharkhand visit rescheduled to Tuesday
President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Thursday on two-day visit
Saddened by loss of lives in Uttarakhand bus accident: President Murmu
Murmu calls for keeping culture alive during address in Telangana
Value education should be included in curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu
-
India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world and is growing rapidly, with the number of airports increasing to 147 from just 74 in 2014, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.
She also said the Indian Railways is emerging as a modern institution and many inaccessible areas are being added to the rail map of the country.
In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said the country's aviation sector is also growing rapidly.
"Up to 2014, the number of airports in the country was 74, it has now increased to 147. Today India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world. The UDAN Yojana has played an important role in this regard," she said.
UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is the government's ambitious regional air connectivity scheme and UDAN flights have carried around 1.15 crore people over the last six years.
Talking about the India Railways, Murmu said a modern and semi-high-speed train has become part of it in the form of Vande Bharat Express.
"Inaccessible areas of Jammu Kashmir and northeast are also being connected by railways. Major railway stations of the country are being modernised. Indian railways is fast moving towards becoming the world's largest electric railway network. We are also rapidly expanding indigenous technology -- KAVACH -- to make Indian railways safer," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU