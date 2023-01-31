JUST IN
As filing of nominations begins, AIADMK expects BJP to end uncertainty
ASI Gopal Das had clear intention to kill Odisha health minister: FIR
Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi provided assistance of up to Rs 1 trn: Prez
President Murmu focuses on govt's development thrust in maiden address
J-K highway closed for 2nd consecutive day due to landslide in Ramban
About 300k women farmers benefited from PM-KISAN, Rs 54,000 cr transferred
Delhi HC sends plea seeking minimum age for marriage for men, women to SC
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review on Benami law
UDAN is giving birth to regional airlines, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
For data storage, India trusts global service providers over local: Cisco
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC reserves verdict on plea of journalist Rana Ayyub against summons
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India has become world's third-largest aviation market: President Murmu

India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world and is growing rapidly, with the number of airports increasing to 147 from just 74 in 2014, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday

Topics
Civil Aviation Ministry | Aviation | Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world and is growing rapidly, with the number of airports increasing to 147 from just 74 in 2014, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

She also said the Indian Railways is emerging as a modern institution and many inaccessible areas are being added to the rail map of the country.

In her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said the country's aviation sector is also growing rapidly.

"Up to 2014, the number of airports in the country was 74, it has now increased to 147. Today India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world. The UDAN Yojana has played an important role in this regard," she said.

UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) is the government's ambitious regional air connectivity scheme and UDAN flights have carried around 1.15 crore people over the last six years.

Talking about the India Railways, Murmu said a modern and semi-high-speed train has become part of it in the form of Vande Bharat Express.

"Inaccessible areas of Jammu Kashmir and northeast are also being connected by railways. Major railway stations of the country are being modernised. Indian railways is fast moving towards becoming the world's largest electric railway network. We are also rapidly expanding indigenous technology -- KAVACH -- to make Indian railways safer," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Civil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 13:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU