Business Standard

India has role in shaping global human rights: UN secretary general

'As an elected member of the HRC, India has a responsibility to shape global human rights, and to protect and promote the rights of all individuals, including members of minority communities'

Topics
UN Secretary General | Human Rights | United Nations

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai/Ahmedabad 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
File Photo: Antonio Guterres

India’s voice on the global stage can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights at home, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to martyrs of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai at Taj hotel, he also said that fighting terrorism must be a global priority and no cause can justify terrorism of any kind.

Addressing students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Guterres said, “As an elected member of the Human Rights Council, India has a responsibility to shape global human rights, and to protect and promote the rights of all individuals, including members of minority communities.”

This could be done by “securing and upholding the rights and dignity of all people, especially the most vulnerable, by taking concrete action for inclusion, recognizing the enormous value and contributions of multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-ethnic societies, and by condemning hate speech unequivocally,” he said.

Guterres also stressed the need for protecting the rights and freedoms of journalists, human rights activists, students and academics, and ensuring the continued independence of India's judiciary.

Interacting with students at the IIT, he also spoke about violence against women, comparing it to a "big cancer" and called for an "emergency plan" to tackle it in every country.

He also pointed out that women activists and politicians are targeted in a big way on social media.

The UN is working to achieve gender parity within its own organization, he said.

"I must confess that there is one problem that I did not manage to solve. Many people thought -- and I fully respect that -- the secretary general of the United Nations must be a woman," he said.

Speaking on climate change, he said there was a need for a historical pact between developed and developing countries to counter it and keep the temperature under control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 23:39 IST

