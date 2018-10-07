India has taken more than 10,000 steps to boost ease of doing biz: Modi

The Centre and state governments have taken more than ten thousand steps in the past two years to go up 42 points in 'Ease of Doing business', Prime Minister said on Sunday.

"We have improved the tax system in the country by making it more swift and transparent. Doing business has become easier due to Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code," he said.

Addressing investors at the Investors Summit, the prime minister said India has worked extensively to improve connectivity. "Last year, a highway of around 10 thousand km was built in India, at a speed of around 27 kms everyday", he said.

The improvement in connectivity, he said, would benefit the tourism sector the most in the state.

Talking about the energy sector in the state, the prime minister said that was on its way to becoming an energy surplus state. "The state already has a strong hydel power sector and is catching up in the solar sector," he said.