India home to as many as 75,000 start-ups, says Piyush Goyal

India in its 75th year of Independence is now home to as many as 75,000 startups, Union minister said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Commerce and Industry Minister said “These numbers tell the power of a vision. A vision to see innovation & enterprise drive growth."



“India is now home to 75,000 in the 75th year of Independence and this is only the beginning," Goyal said in the tweet.

The minister had recently said the country aspires to become the largest start-up ecosystem in the world.

On another occasion, Goyal had appealed to to get incorporated and listed in India and not leave the country "just for few dollars more".

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that the latest 10,000 start-ups were recognised in 156 days, compared to the initial 10,000 start-ups that were recognised in 808 days. It added that 49 per cent of the start-ups are from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Of the recognised start-ups, 12 per cent cater to IT services, 9 per cent to health care and life sciences, 7 per cent to education, 5 per cent to professional and commercial services and 5 per cent to agriculture.

