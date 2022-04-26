JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Can't revise price for illegitimate gain of some players: Jute Commissioner
Business Standard

India in talks with Intel and TSMC to set up semiconductor plants

The government late last year unveiled a $10 billion incentives plan, offering to cover as much as half of a project's cost, to lure display and semiconductor fabricators to set up base in India

Topics
semi-conductor | India | Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Bloomberg 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Photo: ANI

India is in talks with global chipmakers Intel, GlobalFoundries, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. about setting up local operations, part of efforts to center more high-tech manufacturing in the country.

The government late last year unveiled a $10 billion incentives plan, offering to cover as much as half of a project’s cost, to lure display and semiconductor fabricators to set up base in India. The country has set itself the ambitious goal of emulating China and becoming the electronics factory of the world.

“Most of the pitches to these big companies, I’m making myself,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a former Intel engineer and current minister of state for technology and entrepreneurship, told Bloomberg News in an interview on Monday. “We’re meeting the CEOs, talking to them, making presentations.”

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 26 2022. 23:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU