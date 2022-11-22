India Inc wants to 'wait and watch' before responding to $8 Twitter plan

will wait and watch and take a cue from the Centre on responding to the new $ 8-a-month subscription plan. According to in report by the Economic Times (ET), the companies are currently wary of adopting an aggressive marketing strategy on and want to first see where the new leadership takes the micro-blogging platform.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it would take further decisions on the "contours of the subscription service". In line with this, the Chairman of RPG group, Harsh Goenka, said that he would wait for more clarity.

"What we all don’t understand is that Musk's mind is far ahead than any of us can imagine. He is maverick but not stupid. Paying $44 billion is not chicken feed for acquiring and there must be a method to his plans and he may build it as a greater, stronger platform with additional features," he said, as reported by ET.

Another CEO of a leading FMCG company said, "The man is unusual, but we all know what he has done with Tesla. So, may emerge as another credible advertising or marketing platform if he is at it, but he will extract his pound of flesh."

On November 1, Musk rolled out the $8 per month subscription pack for IOS users. However, on November 4, the service was suspended on reports of people creating fake accounts and impersonating celebrities.

Accounts of "Jesus Christ", "George Bush" and even "Nintendo" appeared on the site and got verified.