India joins elite club to enable free 24x7 NEFT funds transfer facility

On the first day of offering 24X7 NEFT facility to customers, the (RBI) told banks not to levy any charges on savings bank account holders for funds transfers done using NEFT online or through mobile banking.

From Monday, the 24X7 NEFT facility got activated, and banks have started offering their customers round the clock NEFT services, except for a half-an-hour to one hour break after midnight in some cases.

On last Friday, the RBI had also opened a special window for settlement of the NEFT transactions. On Monday, between 12 am to 8 am, over 11.40 lakh transactions were settled, according to the RBI. This, according to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, is RBI's effort to offer Indian customers a bouquet of e-payment options.

Freeing up such transactions were to give further impetus for such digital retail payments.

"RBI now joins an elite club of countries having payment systems which enable round the clock funds transfer and settlement of any value," RBI tweeted.

.