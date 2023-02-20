JUST IN
India keep climbing global internet speed index; UAE leads the charts
India, Uzbekistan begin two-week military exercise in Pithoragarh
Domestic air passenger traffic nearly doubled in January, shows data
Millet makeover: Coarse grains, women SHGs get new identity in Chhattisgarh
CBI to question Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case on Feb 26
Renewed focus on tourism in Rajasthan to drive economic growth
ED attaches bribe of Rs 20 lakh seized from an NHAI official under PMLA
ED raids Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, party claims vendetta politics
No one votes on the basis of candidates' educational qualifications: SC
All central varsities must adopt CUET for UG admissions: UGC to AMU, Jamia
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
India, Uzbekistan begin two-week military exercise in Pithoragarh
icon-arrow-left
Higher day temperature may impact crops in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan: IMD
Business Standard

India keep climbing global internet speed index; UAE leads the charts

For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore was consistent at the first position in January while Cyprus jumped 20 spots

Topics
internet speed | India | India download speed

Subhayan Chakraborty 

smartphone, mobile, consumer, digital, online, telecom, internet, connectivity

India’s global ranking in median mobile speeds has continued to improve since September when it occupied the 118th position, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

According to the latest edition of the index in January, UAE leads the charts for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Papua New Guinea has risen 24 spots in the rankings.

For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore was consistent at the first position in January while Cyprus jumped 20 spots.

chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on internet speed

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU