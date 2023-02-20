India keep climbing global internet speed index; UAE leads the charts

-
ALSO READ
India jumps forty spots to 71st in mean mobile download speed: Report
Why are download speeds higher than upload speeds?
India 5G download speeds hit 500 Mbps on test networks, show Ookla's data
Get ready to cruise over 150-200 mbps download speed on 5G highway
TMS Ep266: Ranbaxy promoters, telecommunication bill, gold, download speed
-
India’s global ranking in median mobile speeds has continued to improve since September when it occupied the 118th position, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.
According to the latest edition of the index in January, UAE leads the charts for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Papua New Guinea has risen 24 spots in the rankings.
For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore was consistent at the first position in January while Cyprus jumped 20 spots.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU