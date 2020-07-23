India logs highest daily spike of 45,720 Covid cases, tally crosses 1.2 mn

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths.

has reported 3,37,607 cases, highest in the country followed by with 1,86,492 cases. count has reached 1,26,323 cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,50,75,369 samples were tested till July 22 out of which 3,50,823 samples were tested yesterday.