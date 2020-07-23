JUST IN
India logs highest daily spike of 45,720 Covid cases, tally crosses 1.2 mn

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus | India | Health Ministry

ANI 

Migrants stand in a queue as a medical health official collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test during Unlock2.0 at slum area in Jammu on Thursday. Photo: ANI
With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths.

Maharashtra has reported 3,37,607 cases, highest in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,86,492 cases. Delhi coronavirus count has reached 1,26,323 cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,50,75,369 samples were tested till July 22 out of which 3,50,823 samples were tested yesterday.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 13:14 IST

