India marks record daily Covid-19 deaths after Bihar adjusts data

-
ALSO READ
Improving outlook, low valuation drive Bajaj Consumer Care rally
Second Covid-19 wave: Primary health centres see a rush for vaccine
Mom's ailment drove this CA to build a biz in post-hospitalisation care
Govt likely to set up Pradhan Mantri health fund in upcoming Budget
Wipro Consumer Care to sharpen focus on home care, go slow on hygienics
-
India’s Covid-19 death tally surged by a record 6,148 fatalities on Thursday as the eastern Bihar state reported numbers roughly 72 per cent higher than its previous recorded toll, confirming speculation that the devastation in the Asian nation has been far worse than official data show.
Bihar’s Health Department on Wednesday said Covid-19 had killed 9,429 people in the Indian state, nearly double its previous count. Authorities didn’t specify when the deaths occurred.
Patna district, which houses the capital city, reported the highest number of deaths at 862, according to a statement posted on the government’s Twitter account.
The Patna High Court last month expressed concern about inconsistency in the death toll presented by government officials in separate affidavits, the Hindu newspaper reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU